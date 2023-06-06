No shame in asking for help, Peryatim CEO tells needy families

KUCHING (June 6): There should never be any shame in asking from help, especially when there are viable channels that can provide access to those in need of assistance and support.

This is the message that Sarawak Orphans Welfare Board (Peryatim) chief executive officer Mohamad Salleh Hamden wants to convey to the local community.

He revealed that there are families who regard sending their children to Peryatim as ‘something to be ashamed of’.

“This is true, despite the many success stories of children who used to be under Peryatim care. Many (families) still subscribe to the idea that reaching out for help from any welfare organisations is seen as an act that brings disgrace to them.

“Many families refuse to send the children here because they view such as ‘buka aib’ (exposing bad things) even when they know that they cannot afford to provide proper care to the children.

“Taking care of orphans and children from disadvantaged situations is a shared responsibility of a community.

“So, I call upon the public out there to spread the word about the existence of this (Peryatim) complex,” he told The Borneo Post when met after the launch of the ‘SPM-Peryatim Preparation Intensive Tuition Programme 2023’ at Laila Taib Welfare Complex here on Sunday night.

According to Mohamad Salleh, Peryatim not only provides food and shelter to children from disadvantaged groups, but also strives to provide them with good education.

In this regard, he said the board had put in place many facilities meant to raise the quality of education such as establishing a ‘Computer Classroom’ for them to upgrade the children’s knowledge in information and communication technology (ICT), as well as providing extra learning sessions to help them excel in their academics.

Peryatim had also been collaborating with Pusat Tuisyen Terbilang for many years, he added.

“These programmes and also access to the facilities are vital, as they will motivate the children to further improve themselves and break the vicious poverty cycle, through education.

“We, at Peryatim, always remind the children to strive for a good education and knowledge so that they can improve their lives.”

Adding on, Mohamad Salleh hailed Peryatim as being instrumental in helping to transform the lives of the children under its care.

“Many Peryatim children, who had once lived in poverty, now have succeeded in life. Some have gone on to become engineers and lawyers, and many are graduates in various fields.”

Moreover, he said Peryatim’s assistance was never limited to only Muslim children.

“The children in Peryatim hostels across Sarawak come from different religious and ethnic backgrounds. There are families who are unable to take care of their children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews. They can send the children to Peryatim. During the school holidays, the children can return to their families.

“This Gawai season, for example, many of the children under our care went back to celebrate the occasion with their families,” he added.

It is informed that Peryatim Complex Kuching can accommodate up to 150 children but at the moment, it houses 67 children.

“The number went down after Covid-19 broke out. In 2019, there were 123 children living here, but now, we only have 67 children,” said Mohamad Salleh.

Still, he believed that there were many underprivileged children out there who needed their help.

“They cannot go to school because their families are struggling financially,” he said.