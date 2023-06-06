Padawan salesman loses RM524,800 to investment scam found on Facebook

KUCHING (June 6): A 33-year-old salesman from Padawan has lost RM524,800 to an investment scam he discovered on Facebook in April.

In a statement today, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the victim was drawn to the ‘BB Trade VIP’ investment scheme advertised on the social media platform.

He said after the victim clicked on the post’s ‘learn more’ link, a suspect using the name ‘Justin Kang’ contacted the salesman on the numbers 011-40086359 and 011-56376504.

‘Justin Kang’ claimed the victim would earn a profit of 20 per cent from the investment.

“The victim made 19 payment transactions to seven different bank accounts totalling RM524,800 between April 28 and June 5 this year,” said Mohd Azman.

According to the victim, the suspect instructed him to transfer the money into several accounts as a service charge for the investment.

The victim only realised that he had been scammed after failing to contact the suspect on the two phone numbers.

Mohd Azman stressed the public should only obtain advice from registered agents regarding financial schemes and not easily fall for those claiming to offer large profits in a short period of time.

“Never put money into a bank account that has no relation to the investment you have made,” he said.

He also advised the public to download the ‘Whoscall’ mobile application as cooperation between the application’s developer and the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) allows numbers listed in the CCID mule check system database to be marked as scammers.

“The application can help you make a decision on whether you want to answer phone calls you receive or vice versa,” he explained.

He reiterated the public should only invest in certified platforms registered with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Securities Commission Malaysia.

Those who suspect they have fallen victim to scams can call the National Scam Response Centre on 997 for help.