Parliament: PM to explain govt’s actions over Penang claim by Kedah MB

KUALA LUMPUR (June 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to explain in Parliament today concerning the call by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor that the Federal Constitution be amended so that Penang can be returned to Kedah.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, the Prime Minister will clarify the matter during the Ministers’ Question Time (MQT) in response to a question from Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan).

Lim is seeking an explanation from the Prime Minister regarding Sanusi’s claim that Penang belonged to Kedah and that the Federal Constitution should be amended so that Penang can be returned to Kedah, which is causing anxiety among the residents of Penang, as well as threatening the harmony and peace in the country.

On Monday last week (May 29), Muhammad Sanusi was reported to have said that Kedah and Penang did not have a border because Penang still belonged to Kedah and that Kedah only shared its border with Perak and Perlis.

During the MQT, there will also be a question from Dr Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) on the impact of the devaluation of the Ringgit on the country’s economic recovery process and the approach that will be used by the government to strengthen the value of the Ringgit.

The focus of today’s question and answer session will also be on a question by Mordi Bimol (PH-Mas Gading) to the Works Minister.

Mordi wants to know the progress of the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah and Sarawak and when is the project expected to be completed.

There will also be a question by Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) to the Education Minister on efforts taken to strengthen School-Based Assessment (PBS) and Classroom-Based Assessment (PBD) following the abolition of PT3, as well as the quality of the learning activities that are being carried out.

After the question and answer session, the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023 is expected to be tabled for the first reading. — Bernama