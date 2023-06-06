Parliamentary Special Select Committees can now discuss matters without referring to ministers, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR (June 6): The 10 newly formed Parliamentary Special Select Committees (PSSC) will now be allowed to discuss all matters deemed appropriate under its terms of reference without having to refer to respective minister of each ministry.

The 10 PSSC, according to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, will assist the government in addressing issues across all 29 ministries.

“We hope that these committees can assist the Cabinet in resolving problems from time to time.

“I am confident that the role played by these PSSC chiefs and their members can offer a better resolution for the people, and hopefully, long outstanding matters can now be resolved,” Johari told a press conference at his office here in Parliament, adding that the matters will not be looked at from a political angle, but rather as national issues and rights of the people.

Johari said the 10 committees, each consisting of one chair and nine members (six government MPs and three from the Opposition), had a bipartisan composition which he said would encourage a comprehensive view of the issues at hand.

At the same time, Johari highlighted some improvements introduced for the PSSC at this parliamentary session.

In comparison to the 14th parliamentary session, he said the PSSC will each have a dedicated allocation, two research staff and a working space.

“The only condition imposed on the committees is that their respective chairmen have to formally inform me prior to summoning any witness to avoid overlapping of functions with other parliamentary bodies such as the Public Accounts Committee,” he added.

Of the 10 committees, eight are led by government MPs while two others are headed by the Opposition — Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (Nation Building, Education and Human Resource Development); and Kuala Terengganu MP Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim (Environment, Science and Plantation).

From the government bench, among the chairs are Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and Subang MP Wong Chen, each assigned to oversee their previous ministerial portfolios on health as well as international trade and Industries.

The remaining six are Paya Besar MP Datuk Shahar Abdullah (Finance and Economy); Rasah MP Cha Kee Chin (Domestic Trade, Entrepreneurship, Cost of Living and Agriculture); Tanjong Manis Yusuf Abdul Wahab (Infrastructure, Transport, Communications); Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin (Women, Children and Community Development); Ranau MP Datuk Jonathan Yasin (Security); Selayang MP William Leong Jee Kin (Human Rights, Election and Institutional Reforms).