PM Anwar briefed on national oil and gas industry during visit to Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR (June 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today made a working visit to Petronas at the Petronas Twin Towers and was given a briefing on the oil and gas industry by the national petroleum company.

Anwar said the briefing also touched on Petronas’ future planning and strategy to produce more sustainable and responsible new sources of growth.

“I also held separate meetings and discussions with members of the Advisory Committee to the Ministry of Finance to hear about the latest development regarding the tasks that have been implemented.

“Pray that Petronas will continue to rapidly grow with success!” he wrote in his Facebook posting.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, was met on arrival at the Petronas Twin Towers by group president and chief executive officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik.

Also present were Petronas advisor Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh and Petronas group executive vice-president and chief financial officer Liza Mustapha. — Bernama