Re-tabling of tobacco control Bill set for June 12, says health minister

KUALA LUMPUR (June 6): The Health Ministry is set to re-table the highly anticipated Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill on June 12 for its first reading in Parliament.

Its minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said it is not true that there is uncertainty regarding the timeline of when the Bill would be tabled.

“We have even received a date of when the Bill will be tabled for its first reading, which is June 12.

“So it is not true that there is uncertainty on the timeline for the tabling of the Bill,” Dr Zaliha said during a briefing on the Bill with members of the media at the Parliament building here today. — Malay Mail

