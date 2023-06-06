Sarawak shares comprehensive energy transition, climate crisis plans at London palm oil forum

KUCHING (June 6): Sarawak shared its comprehensive plans to tackle energy transition and the climate crisis during the International Sustainable Palm Oil Forum (ISPOF) at the Caledonian Club in London recently.

Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni presented the state’s comprehensive plans.

Dr Hazland – who anchored the panel that was represented by diverse panellists ranging from non-government organisations (NGOs) such as World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Sabah’s chief conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan, and other specialists in the sustainable palm oil field – also shared Sarawak’s Green Economic Policy, Energy Transition Policy as well as leading the way in carbon solutions, both natural and technology-based solutions.

In carbon dioxide emissions space, he reminded that methane, also a Green House Gas (GHG), has a shorter lifespan than carbon dioxide, despite methane’s higher likelihood of increasing the planet’s temperature.

He pointed out that carbon dioxide will be present much longer in the earth’s atmosphere if action is not taken to reduce it.

In the context of Sustainable Palm Oil production, Dr Hazland said the United Kingdom’s (UK) accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is an opportunity to strengthen economic and trade ties with the Asia-Pacific, particularly Malaysia.

“UK and Malaysia are ready to see significant trade growth opportunities through the CPTPP and the elimination of tariffs is a win-win for both countries, especially for British consumers and palm oil producers in Malaysia.

“The complexity of palm oil poses a challenge to policymakers to optimise its socio-economic benefits while reducing the negative impacts on the environment.

“Hence a balance between environmental, social, and economic impacts are the basis of policy formulation towards a sustainable development of the palm oil industry,” Dr Hazland said in a statement from the ministry today.

Themed ‘Promoting Sustainable Trade and Partnerships in the Asia Pacific’, the ISPOF was hosted by KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Malaysia Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof delivered a keynote address at the forum, where he shared on Sustainable Trade and Responsible Business Practices in a New Global Era.

The forum, chaired by Tan Sri Michael Yeoh of KSI Strategic Institute aims to promote ideas, vision, and positive impact on sustainable palm oil and sustainable trade.

ISPOF will be a platform to promote sustainable trade discourse, including palm oil with the hope to educate consumers about the facts of sustainable palm oil – the health benefits, environmental impact, and economic opportunities.

High Commissioner of Malaysia to the United Kingdom Datuk Zakri Jaafar; Sarawak Deputy Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh; and Plantation and Commodities Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli were also present at the forum.