Farmers told to shift mindset, improve for sustainable food supply chain

MIRI (June 6): Local farmers must shift their mindset and improve at a faster pace in creating a sustainable food supply chain to further develop the agricultural industry in Sarawak, says Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister said he was pleased with the initiatives taken by Sarawak State Farmers’ Organisation (PPNS) so far, but it will need to be done at a faster pace.

“To be able to sustain the agriculture industry, market access is very important. Therefore, we have to look downstream and increase productivity through technology and other efforts.

“The reason why we are slow is because the mindset (of old ways) is still there and it has to change. I believe we can change it through training, engagement with small growers and farmers.

Through these efforts, we should be able to convert some of them into agricultural players that we can depend on,” said Dr Rundi.

He stressed that it is crucial to be aware of global warming and its effect on food industry as weather change has been affecting agriculture.

“Food security must be seriously looked into. Everyone must play their role – the government, the farmers, and those in the business. I believe this is possible with the right farmers with the right mindset.

“Once we have enough products, we can be on par with other countries like Thailand and Taiwan,” he said at the signing of an agreement for the planting of Sarawak Gold (SG1) Pineapple at a 100-acre land plot in Jalan Tukau, Bakam.

The signing between PPNS and Ning Planters Sdn Bhd took place at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Earlier a joint venture company called Peladang Ning Sdn Bhd was established by PPNS and Ning Planters Sdn Bhd as an effort to develop Sarawak Gold Pineapple (SG1) in Sarawak by supplying its certified suckers (pups) to smallholders.

The project is due to start in June 2023 and the planting of suckers is expected to be completed by July 2024, with the first batch of certified suckers to be available for sale to smallholders by August 2024.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau who is also a member of the board of directors for PPNS; acting permanent secretary to Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dr Gluma Saban who is also PPNS’ registrar’s representative; Department of Agriculture director Dominic Chunggat; Farmer’s Institution Division’s chief assistant director Awang Roslan Awang Hipni; Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB) Sarawak director Mohammad Suffian Sahmat; a representative of PPNS chairman, Gom Raway; and Ning Planters Sdn Bhd general manager Dato Yap Foot Loy.