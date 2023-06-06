S’wak trio eye three medals at Special Olympics World Games

KUCHING (June 6): Special Olympics (SO) Sarawak is aiming for its athletes to contribute one gold, one silver and one bronze medals to the Malaysian contingent at the upcoming Special Olympics World Games to be held in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25.

This was revealed by Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah who added that the national team is targetting three gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

“This SO games is an opportunity for our athletes with special needs to participate in world-class sports.

“This is our way of giving opportunities to children with special needs who have potential and interest in the field of sports in addition to empowering them in sports,” said Fatimah, who is also SO Sarawak chairman.

She was speaking at a press conference at her office today after receiving a visit from the SO athletes who will be leaving for Kuala Lumpur on June 9 and heading to Berlin on June 12.

The three SO Sarawak athletes in the national squad are Mohd Zul Adly Majeni from Kuching, Agnes Tiong Hui Sing (Sibu) and Sheena Ung Xin Ying (Miri) who will be competing in Tenpin Bowling, Table Tennis and Swimming respectively.

The minister commended the athletes for their enthusiasm, hard work and positive attitude despite facing challenges such as adapting to a new environment, managing stress and anxiety, and communicating with coaches and teammates.

Agnes Tiong Hui Sing and Sheena will be accompanied by their respective coaches Mary Chung Siew Yieng and Geraldine Lasak Ding.