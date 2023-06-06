Teachers union in support of clean school toilet initiative

KUCHING (June 6): Initiatives to teach schoolchildren on aspects of hygiene, including toilet cleaning, should have been implemented long ago, said Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president Zulkiflee Sebli.

“In my opinion, a clean and comfortable toilet is one of the components in having quality education, especially in Learning and Facilitation (PdPc) activities.

“Students and teachers will definitely be more comfortable if toilets are clean and smell fresh. Imagine if a classroom or teacher’s room is next to a very smelly toilet, will this not make them feel comfortable?” he told Utusan Borneo when contacted yesterday.

In this regard, he urged parents to understand and view the matter positively.

“Surely, parents will also get angry and scold their children if the toilet in their own house is dirty. Therefore, children need to be reminded to keep the toilet clean at home. If they can be taught to keep the toilet clean at home, why not at school,” he questioned.

Zulkiflee said it is important to apply such awareness among children.

“Parents should not worry if their children get instructed to clean the toilet as the school will arrange the duty schedule to not affect the learning time,” he explained.

KGBS is fully supportive of the clean school toilet initiative, he said.

Meanwhile, Zulkiflee shared that KGBS is currently requesting the Ministry of Education (MoE) to provide more sitting toilets rather than squatting toilets.

“There are schools that do not have sitting toilets for teachers (of older age with health issues) and this is important for their comfort,” he said.

Recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim raised the issue of dirty school toilets, and had instructed MoE to inspect toilet facilities at schools to ensure that students are comfortable and are made aware of their role for maintaining its cleanliness.

Last Saturday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that MoE welcomed the suggestion for students to be involved in cleanliness at school, including cleaning toilets.

She said the ministry will detail the proposal and its implementation to provide impact and add value to students as a whole.