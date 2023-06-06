Warisan leader denies leaving after mass exodus

KOTA KINABALU (June 6): Datuk Junz Wong has denied rumours that he will leave Warisan after a mass exodus from the Kota Kinabalu Division.

The Warisan vice president said that he will remain loyal with the party.

“No, I am not leaving and I have conveyed my position to the party president and constituents.

“Leaders and members come and go. But the struggle for Sabah remains,” he said in a statement on Tuesday to deny the rumours.

Asked if he will make a return to his former constituency, Likas or any seats under the Kota Kinabalu Division in the coming state election, Junz said that he will leave it to the party’s leadership.

On Sunday, Warisan Kota Kinabalu division experienced a mass exodus when most of its committee leaders left the party en bloc and joined Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah.

Led by its deputy division chief Nicholas Chak who is also a Warisan supreme council member, the group met with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor at his official residence Sri Gaya to inform him of their decision.

The former Warisan members said they fully support the unity government in the state that is led by Hajiji.

Junz said Warisan Kota Kinabalu is unfazed by the departure of former members.

The Tanjung Aru assemblyman stated that the division remains intact with a blend of fresh faces and seasoned leaders.

“We have a promising pro-tem line-up which will be proposed in the coming Division EGM in line with the party’s constitution and Registrar of Societies (ROS) procedure,” he said.

Junz also announced the new proposed interim line-up for Warisan Kota Kinabalu Division:

Senior Advisor:

Dr Chong Eng Leong

Legal Advisor:

Chin Teck Ming

Division Chief:

Datuk Wong Hong Jun @ Junz Wong

Deputy Division Chief:

Melanie Chia

Vice Division Chief:

Terence Au Soon Fui

Secretary:

Kok Liang Loi

Treasurer:

Wong Sai Peng

Wira Chief:

Stanley Chong

Wira Deputy Chief:

Khairul Nezm Ismaily

Wirawati Chief:

Vivian Thien

Women’s Wing Chief:

Chia Miu Lee

Deputy Women’s Wing Chief

Soraya S.

Information Chief:

Samuel Wong