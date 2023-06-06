Woman killed after tanker rear ends car along Sibu-Bintulu road

SELANGAU (June): A woman perished after a tanker rear-ended the car she was travelling in with two others at Mile 31 Sibu-Bintulu road here today.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said six firefighters from Selangau fire station were deployed to the scene after they received a distress call at 6.57am.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operation commander reported that the accident involved a lorry and a saloon car.

“Both vehicles were moving in the same direction.

“The tanker rear-ended the car that was turning into Rumah Bugau junction,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the deceased, who has yet to be identified, was the car’s rear passenger.

Medical personnel from Sekuau health clinic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“Bomba used rescue tools to extricate the deceased victim and her body was handed over to the police for further action,” it said.

The car’s 51-year-old driver and another passenger were seriously injured in the accident.

They were transported to Sekuau health clinic for treatment.

The lorry driver escaped without physical injuries.

Bomba completed the operation at 7.55am.