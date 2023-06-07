Abg Jo tells Putrajaya to update legislation to keep with changing times, shift towards new economy

KUCHING (June 7): The federal government should look into updating Malaysia’s legislation to keep up with the changing times, especially when the country is shifting towards a new economy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the national economy needs to be reformed towards a new and more sustainable one so that the country would be able to compete with other countries around the world.

“I have discussed the issue of carbon trading with our prime minister. I informed him that we have to update our legislation in terms of carbon trading because carbon is a commodity in international trade.

“We must have legislation within the framework of how we manage carbon.

“So I asked the federal government to look into updating the legislation in terms of the new economy,” he told a press conference after officiating at the opening of International Green Energy Symposium & Exhibition 2023 and Solar Testbed at Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) here today.

The premier said Sarawak has renewable energy resources such as hydro and solar that would enable the state to play a forefront role in the transition towards a hydrogen economy by 2030.

“We have opened the (Smart Solar PV and Green Hydrogen) Testbed earlier and I was informed that it produces around 405 kilowatt-peak (kWp) using solar.

“For Sarawak, specifically in the interiors, if there is no hydro grid in the area, we can harness solar power to produce energy and this means that Sarawak Energy can also use the solar system under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) in rural areas to produce hydrogen,” he said.

He was optimistic that Sarawak could change its whole economic ecosystem within the next few years as the state is blessed with those natural resources.

“We are in the tropics so we have enough water and sunlight. The only thing lacking is technology but we can train and develop our talents towards green skills,” he said.

He said the state needs to develop its talents who are knowledgeable on green technology particularly in terms of producing hydrogen.

“I would like to thank Centexs for developing the talents so that we can empower people to be involved in our economic activities,” he said.

Earlier, Abang Johari witnessed the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Centexs and Lab Tech International Ltd, UCSI University as well as Centexs Commercial with JC Gas Sdn Bhd, Min Soon Transport and Whitebeard Engineering.

Areas of collaboration between the parties include, amongst others, knowledge sharing, internship programmes, community engagement or outreach, industrial engagement, and driving the private sector within the industries.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, and Centexs chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani were also present at the event.