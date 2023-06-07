BCCK all set to stage grand Gawai Dayak 2023 do

KUCHING (June 7): The Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) is all set for the staging of the grand Gawai Dayak 2023 celebration today.

All preparations seemed to be running smoothly, judging from the final rehearsal conducted yesterday where Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas – also the event’s organising committee chairman – and wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang were present to oversee the finishing arrangements.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi-Taib, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, will be among the VVIPs attending the event.

According to Uggah, among the interesting activities lined up for the programme are a ‘Gendang Pampat’ showcase; performances by local artistes Ricky El, Melissa Francis, Rozzie Mila and Eddie Kuwing; and also the recital of ‘Biau Pengabang’ (words of prayer to seek blessing for the event) by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) head of training, quality management and research Dr Charlie Dundang.

There will also be a parade of traditional costumes to be modelled by the men and women representing the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu and other native communities.

Based on the programme line-up, Taib would be invited to lead the ‘Nyeradak Ai Pengayu’ (Gawai toast), together with the dignitaries and all guests.

Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development (MFICORD) Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister in Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai who heads the event’s working committee, state deputy ministers Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Jefferson Jamit Unyat, and MFICORD permanent secretary Sirai Daha who is also organising committee’s secretary, were among those seen during the final rehearsal yesterday.