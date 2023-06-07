Bintulu man nabbed for suspected drug pushing

BINTULU (June 7): Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of drug pushing at the Tanjung Batu area on Tuesday.

The suspected drugs weighing 5.1 grams were also seized from the suspect, Bintulu police said in a Facebook post, and the case will be investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The Section provides for up to five years in prison and not more than three strokes of the rotan.

The suspect was also tested positive for methamphetamine and would be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to two years in jail, and a police supervision for two years upon conviction.

Based on initial investigation, police believed the drugs were for local distribution to up to 30 addicts.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit appealed to the public to inform the police of any drug-related activities by calling the Bintulu District police headquarters at 086-318304.