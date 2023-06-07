Bird’s nest traders association slashes annual fee to RM100 to attract members

SIBU (June 7): Sibu Bird’s Nest Traders Association has lowered its annual membership fee to RM100 from the original RM600 to encourage more traders to join as members.

Chairman Sky Tang Sik Ping said the decision was made to ensure all bird’s nest traders would get the necessary assistance especially when it comes to licence issues.

As members, their welfare would also be protected, he added.

“On May 30, we had a meeting with Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) to discuss on ways to resolve the issues faced by bird’s nest traders.

“SFC encouraged all bird’s nest traders to become members of the association so that the association can assist in whatever ways to resolve any issues.

“It is much more efficient if we come together as an association, rather than SFC trying to resolve matters such as licensing on an individual basis,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

In this regard, Tang said all bird’s nest associations in Sarawak will come up with a committee to act as a bridge between the traders and government agencies.

“When it comes to licence application, there are some requirements that need to be met.

“Through the associations, we can communicate with members on what they need to prepare, and at the same time try to coordinate with the various agencies on the things we need to pay attention to,” he said.

Those interested to become a member of the association can contact Ms Law on 084-338775.