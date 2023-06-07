Wednesday, June 7
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Druggie caught in Matang with syabu worth RM1,480 from ‘Tokey Ice’

Druggie caught in Matang with syabu worth RM1,480 from ‘Tokey Ice’

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak, Crime
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

A police photo shows the two packets of drugs surrendered by the suspect.

KUCHING (June 7): Police arrested a man in front of a house at Mile 6 Jalan Matang around 12.25pm yesterday after he was found with drugs, believed to be of syabu, worth RM1,480.

In a statement today, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said when questioned at the scene, the suspect willingly surrendered two packets of drugs weighing 7.4 grammes to the police.

“He was brought to the police station where a drug test was conducted. The results there showed that he tested positive for methamphetamine,” said Abang Zainal.

He said the 36-year-old suspect has four drug-related police records.

The suspect also admitted to police that he has had a drug problem for about three years.

“According to the suspect, the drugs were bought online from a person calling himself ‘Tokey Ice’.

“He would buy the drugs once a week, which come in a five-gramme packet,” said Abang Zainal.

He added police are tracking down ‘Tokey Ice’.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Recommended Posts