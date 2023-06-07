Dry season means ‘enbilu’ galore at Terasang Market

KAPIT (June 7): The current dry season may not be a comfortable time for many people, but for the fishermen community along Kaki Wong Pelagus to the Melipis section of the Rajang River, it is a boon to them.

This is the period where the ‘enbilu’ would emerge abundantly, when the water level is very low and clear.

Already, the townsfolk are thronging the Terasang Market at Jalan Penghulu Geringgang here, which sells farm, jungle and also river produce, to grab their hands on this seasonal catch.

“Enbilu is very popular here, and now being the dry season, there’s a good supply. It is a very tasty fish, and cheap too.

“It is also very versatile – you can make it into ‘pansoh’ (cooked in bamboo), add it into soups and when you deep-fry it, it’s very crispy just like ‘keropok’ (crackers),” said a Terasang Market trader, who wanted to be known only as Tibang.

The ‘enbilu’ is a larger variety of ‘bilis’ (local anchovy), from the family Engraulidae.

It comes in abundance during the dry season, which typically comes just before the mid-year monsoon (June, July and August) and the year-end monsoon (starting October), based on past observations.

Though larger than the regular ‘bilis’, ‘enbilu’ is still a small fish – one kilogramme may hold between 40 and 50 pieces. The price goes from RM25 to RM35 per kilogramme.

The fishing method is by using a floating net with fine mesh, cast into the river to trap this fish.