Fadillah: Institute produces 2,500 oil palm sector trainees up till 2022

KUCHING (June 7): The Malaysian Institute of Plantation and Commodities (Impac) has produced a total of 2,500 programme trainees for the oil palm sector up to 2022, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

The Plantation and Commodities Minister said from that figure, 860 or 35 per cent have found employment in the plantation sector, while the rest are involved in other sectors.

He said the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK) has collaborated with various ministries and agencies as well as the private sector to attract local youths to venture into the plantation sector.

“Apart from that, ministries and agencies will continue to actively establish inter-agency cooperation to attract young people to venture into the plantation sector.

“This includes entrepreneurship, getting skills training opportunities, career paths, and hands-on experience in the plantation sector, as well as to reduce the dependence of the plantation sector on foreign workers,” he said when replying a question from Jamaludin Yahya (PAS-Pasir Salak) in Parliament today.

In addition, Fadillah said the ministry established Impac, which is the parent institution responsible for leading and coordinating skills training courses and training centre programmes for agencies under one organisation.

It involves the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), Malaysian Rubber Board (LGM), Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB), Malaysian Cocoa Board (LKM), Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB), and the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN).

“Impac, which is the leading institution for the agricommodity sector, will hence always take proactive action in ensuring that the skilled or semi-skilled workforce that is produced meets the needs of the industry,” he said.

On collaboration with other ministries to produce skilled workers, Fadillah said KPK has established cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources through the Skills Development Department (JPK) to develop a technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) module for the plantation sector.

He added KPK also cooperates with the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) through public institutes of higher education (IPTA) and private institutes of higher education (IPTS) on graduate upskilling or reskilling programmes and industrial training placements.

“Apart from that, the KPK also collaborates with the private sector, especially major industry players such as Sime Darby Plantation, FGV, IOI Plantation, and Yayasan Pahang Plantation Holding (YPPH) in implementing the Place and Train Programme.

“This short-term programme with a duration of three months is a Quick Win method to attract local youth to venture into the plantation sector with guaranteed job opportunities,” he said.