Following fatal crashes, Gira calls on JKR to improve signage along Pan Borneo Highway project

SIBU (June 7): The Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway branch has been called on to install more road signs along all sections of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

In making the call, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang said there should also be clear indication which road sections are available for use.

“This is not only for the Sibu-Selangau section but all stretches along the Pan Borneo Highway to reduce road accident cases.

“These two days I received news of road accident cases on the Pan Borneo Highway along the Sibu-Selangau section that claimed eight lives.

“I would like to advise all motorists, especially those returning to their respective workplaces after celebrating Gawai Dayak, to drive carefully and avoid speeding,” he said in a Facebook post.

Gira explained that while some sections of the Pan Borneo Highway have four lanes open, in other sections only two lanes are available.

“The Pan Borneo Highway is not fully open and not all lanes can be used, which can cause confusion and pose a hazard to motorists,” he said.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy information chief also condemned the act of motorists using illegal shortcuts instead of the designated P-turns along the Pan Borneo Highway, as this could cause accidents.

“I would also like to remind all road users to always exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations when on the road.

“Use the P-turn to make a U-turn. Do not use shortcuts and avoid speeding.

“Take safety on the road seriously and respect other road users because accidents can happen to anyone,” he stressed.

On Monday, five people, including a two-year-old boy, were killed in a collision involving two vehicles at Mile 40, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu.

Yesterday, a 74-year-old woman was killed on the spot after the car she was travelling in with two others was rear-ended by a tanker at Mile 31, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu.

Another passenger in the car, who was seriously injured, died at Sekuau health clinic.