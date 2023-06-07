Hajiji: Paris Appellate Court’s decision vindicates Sabah’s stand that Sulu claim meritless

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): The Paris Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold Malaysia’s challenge on the Sulu heirs’ arbitration judgement has vindicated the Sabah government’s stand that the so-called Sabah claim has no merit whatsoever, said Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

In welcoming the landmark court victory, the Chief Minister said it further reinforced Sabah’s position in the Federation of Malaysia.

He reiterated that Sabahans chose to jointly form Malaysia through the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and therefore any external claims against the state of Sabah will not be recognised at all by the people.

“The Sabah state government welcomes the decision and hopes that the government of Malaysia will take all appropriate actions to put an end to the claim once and for all.

“Sabah, through its Attorney General’s Chambers, will continue to play its role with the Federal Attorney General in dealing with the case,” he said.

Yesterday, the Paris Court of Appeal in France upheld Malaysia’s challenge against the decision by the Spanish court-appointed arbitrator for the Sulu claimants’ case, Gonzalo Stampa, on May 5, 2020 known as the “partial award”.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law and institutional reform Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the purported Sulu sultanate’s heirs may no longer legally pursue their claim for US$14.9 billion in compensation over Sabah following the landmark court victory.

Azalina said Malaysia’s victory will ultimately mean that the Sulu claimants’ compensation award from an arbitration cannot be enforced against Malaysia.