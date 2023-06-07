Kong ‘shooting own foot’ over condition of Kampung Sungai Tapang road, says Yap

KUCHING (June 7): Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong is equally responsible for the damaged stretch of road at Jalan Kampung Sungai Tapang, said Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

He also told the special assistant to DAP Sarawak chief and Stampin MP, Chong Chieng jen, to refrain from ‘barking up the wrong tree’.

Responding to Kong’s criticism against him over the road yesterday, Yap said Kong should know that the damage at stretch of road was caused by a contractor of the federal funded project and Yap pointed out that he was trying to resolve the issue.

“The statement issued by Kong is akin to shooting his own foot considering the fact that he represents himself as the special assistant to the MP of Stampin, Chong Chieng Jen,” said Yap.

Kong had said Yap should be held accountable for failing to monitor the condition of the road and had expressed disappointment over the substandard road that required frequent repairs and resurfacing since last year.

Kota Sentosa is one of three state seats under the Stampin parliamentary constituency.

With DAP being a component party of the federal unity government, Yap said Kong should not push the whole responsibility over the road to him.

“Even though it is a federal road project contractor that caused the damage, I have already on numerous occasions reminded JKR to ensure that their contractor complies with the routine maintenance schedule of the road.”

The Sarawak United People’s Party assemblyman said the routine maintenance schedule for the road was already agreed to by the contractor during a meeting he initiated with assistance from the Public Works Department.

“Wilfred Yap is not the federal Works Minister or Deputy Works Minister. Neither is he the director of JKR and as such have no authority over JKR officers or the contractor,” Yap quipped.

Nonetheless, Yap said he had already contacted JKR to seek an explanation on the failure to adhere to the routine maintenance schedule and he is still waiting for the department’s response.

“I hope that Kong, as the special assistant of the MP for Stampin, who is also equally responsible, will refrain from barking up the wrong tree,” said Yap.

Yap said he will fulfill his duty as elected people representative of Kota Sentosa and he asked Kong to stop playing the ‘blame game.’

“I will do my part and I hope Chong, who is MP for Stampin, will also do his part to ensure the progress and development of Kota Sentosa.”