Man crossing road dies after hit by lorry in Bau

KUCHING (June 7): A middle-aged pedestrian died after he was hit by a lorry near Pekan Tondong at Jalan Batu Kawa – Bau around 3pm today.

According to sources, the deceased was attempting to cross the road from the 1Singai Commercial Centre when he was hit by a lorry that was travelling towards Bau.

The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics from the Bau Hospital who were called to the scene.

His body was later taken by the police to the hospital’s morgue.

The deceased is believed to be from Taman Uni Garden, Kota Samarahan based on his identification card.

The police have been contacted for more information.