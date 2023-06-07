Man in Johor charged with insulting Islam, Allah and Prophet on Facebook

JOHOR BAHRU (June 7): A trader claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today on 10 charges of making and initiating transmission of offensive communication mixed with insults against Islam, Allah and the Prophet, through a Facebook account, last April.

Alimuddin Mohd Hayat, 39, pleaded not guilty when six charges were read before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail and four charges before Judge V. M Mabel Sheela.

According to all the charges, the widower with two children is accused of knowingly making and sending communications that are offensive and insulting Islam, Allah and the Prophet through the Facebook account ‘Ali Tikos’ with the intention of hurting the sensitivity of others.

The message was read at 10 pm on April 26, at a house in the Larkin Public Flats, here.

The accused is charged with committing an offence under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and can be punished under Section 233 (3) of the same act.

He faces a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than one year or both and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues, if convicted.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Umar Faiz Abdul Kohar and Noor Idayu Salim offered bail of RM15,000 each for the six charges with one surety.

Alimuddin, who was not represented by a lawyer, requested that the bail be reduced because he has two children under his care and has no regular income.

Judge Ahmad Kamal Ariffin allowed the accused to be bailed at RM9,000 with one surety for the six charges.

In another court, Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Thiviya sought bail of RM10,000 for the four charges.

Judge Mabel Sheela accepted the RM9,000 bail set by Judge Ahmad Kamal Ariffin.

The date for the mention of the case has been set for July 9. – Bernama