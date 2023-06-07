MCC to get tough on illegal structures along commercial five-foot way

MIRI (June 7): Miri City Council (MCC) is set to take sterner action against illegal structures installed along the five-foot-way of commercial centres, including demolishing such structures.

Mayor Adam Yii said this was decided during MCC’s full council meeting on May 29, in view of the increasing number of unauthorised structures and extensions on public walkways.

“According to the latest inspections and investigation of the council, the unauthorised structures or extensions include illegal wall-up, illegal installation of roller shutter, illegal ramp and illegal awning which are effected to the five-foot way.

“Apart from the normal line of action, legal action through court order would be carried out to demolish such unauthorised structures and extensions. The demolition costs will be fully borne by the premises owners’ registered proprietors,” he said in a statement.

Yii reminded the public and property owners in particular that any unauthorised structures and extensions constructed without obtaining prior approval of the city council is an offence under Section 10 of the Sarawak Buildings Ordinance 1994 read with Section 8(1),” he said.

He said under Section 10(4) of the Ordinance, the owner will be liable to a fine of RM250 for every day that the offence is continued after the expiry of the period specified in the notice, and imprisonment for two years.