Miri homeowner shocked to find black cobra in backyard

MIRI (June 7): A 51-year-old Vista Perdana resident was shocked to discover a black cobra coiled up at the back of her house this morning.

The woman and her husband were doing clearing work when she spotted the reptile.

Fearing for their safety, she called emergency services for assistance.

In a statement, Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri said they received the call at 9.09am.

A team of five personnel was assigned to the scene.

“The team arrived at the scene at 9.36am. It took them eight minutes to capture the cobra, which measured around one metre in length,” said APM Miri.

The cobra was later released back into its natural habitat.