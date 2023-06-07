Wednesday, June 7
MoE lifts ban on students having outdoor activities in schools

The MoE had last month ordered a stop to all outdoor activities in schools and directed that all studies be conducted in classrooms. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (June 7): The Ministry of Education (MoE) has today announced that students can resume outdoor activities in schools, following the hot spell last month.

It said the decision came after careful consideration of the current circumstances and ensuring appropriate measures are in place to address the challenges posed by hot weather conditions.

“Taking into account the latest situation, the MoE re-allows the implementation of outdoor activities by ensuring the welfare, health and safety of students, teachers and staff involved,” it said in a statement.

The permission was granted based on the guidelines for the implementation of activities outside education institutions under the MoE during hot weather.

On May 5, the MoE ordered a stop to all outdoor activities in schools, including cross-country running and directed that all studies be conducted in classrooms.

The order was followed by the country’s recent hot weather, which resulted in unhealthy API levels in some areas.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had then issued Level 1 alerts for several areas where temperatures had breached 35 degrees Celsius for three days. — Malay Mail

