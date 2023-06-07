Not fair to say DBKK not collecting rubbish from Pulau Gaya – KK Mayor

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) planning to carry out rubbish collection activities in Pulau Gaya have to inform Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) earlier to arrange for transportation of trash.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said this in response to allegations by an NGO that DBKK failed to cooperate on transporting rubbish they collected from Pulau Gaya.

“Saying DBKK not collecting rubbish from Pulau Gaya is not fair because we have been doing that for many years.

“In fact, last month we transported 40 tonnes of rubbish and another 38 tonnes recently. We are already doing the best we could to address this rubbish issue, and programmes with the villagers are also on going.

“Normally when we work with an NGO we will sit together. Firstly, we need to be clear with the objective. Second, we will look at the sustainability especially when the programme is involving contributions from any parties. We have to be careful,” she said.

Noorliza added any NGO planning to do rubbish collection activities in the island must understand that they need to let DBKK know the programme in advance.

She said with proper communication transportation can be arranged.

“When they say we don’t collect the rubbish, I don’t think it’s fair because they transported it to the market area. Who is going to collect there? They are not paying any contractor to collect it.

“So for anyone to say we did not collect I think it’s not true, you have to be fair to DBKK because we are already doing the best we could,” she added.

On the same issue, Noorliza said DBKK had received funding from the State Government as part of the 12th Malaysia Plan to prepare the site for a proposed rubbish management centre in Pulau Gaya.

The centre, she said, would allow for the management of rubbish disposal on the island.

“The conventional method of transporting rubbish from Pulau Gaya is costing over RM100,000.

“So instead of simply collecting and transporting rubbish from the island to Sepanggar, we are also considering implementing a system that involves educating the islanders.

“It is important to acknowledge that the mechanism chosen must be sustainable and have no negative impact on the environment. Currently, mini-incinerators are being used, but any alternative mechanism must undergo an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and receive approval,” she said.

Although the rubbish issue in Pulau Gaya has been a long-standing problem, Noorliza said DBKK is making continuous efforts to address it.

She said this when handing over Clean and Green Hospital certificate to KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital on Wednesday.

Recently, an NGO organised a beach clean-up project at Kg Lobong and SK Gaya on Gaya Island where a total of 2.6 tonnes of rubbish were collected.