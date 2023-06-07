KUALA LUMPUR (June 7): Financial implications for Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors who have obtained personal financing under the EPF Account 2 Support Facility (FSA2) initiative but are unable to repay their loan are expected to be the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) will raise the matter during the question and answer session.

At the session, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) will ask the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister to state its effort to ensure that Malaysian traditional dishes such as Nasi Lemak, Bak Kut Teh and Laksa are recognised as national dishes and not claimed as national dishes of other countries.

Meanwhile, Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-Tumpat) will pose a question to the Foreign Minister regarding the short-term and long-term support and initiatives by Wisma Putra for the government of Afghanistan, particularly in empowering the potential and involvement of women and children in that country.

After the session, the Parliament sitting will continue with the debate on the Auditor General’s Report 2021 Series 2 which has already been debated by 13 members of Parliament, yesterday.

The Malaysian Cooperative Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023 is also expected to be tabled for its second reading.

This Dewan Rakyat sitting will last until June 16. — Bernama