PM: ‘Allah’ issue to go to Rulers in October, govt will take their view as final policy

KUALA LUMPUR (June 7): The Conference of Rulers is expected to consider this October the issue of non-Muslims’ use of the word “Allah” in Malaysia, after an advisory council to the Rulers discusses the same issue this August, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar said this after his meeting today with the Selangor Sultan, who is also the chair of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs.

“After discussing with the DYMM Sultan Selangor, I respect the view of His Royal Highness in line with the Cabinet’s May decision that the issue of the use of the word ‘Allah’ by non-Muslims in Sabah and Sarawak is more suited to be streamlined and explained to the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) which has the role of advising the Conference of Rulers.

“In relation to that, His Royal Highness as the MKI chairman has agreed for this matter to be discussed by that council this August, before it is brought for the Conference of Rulers’ consideration and scrutiny this October,” Anwar said in a statement today.

Anwar said the federal government’s stand is to recognise and apply the existing policy which limits the use of the word “Allah” to Muslims in Peninsular Malaysia and to give conditional relaxing of this policy for non-Muslims in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The government also gives the commitment to streamline the existing policy based on the Conference of Rulers’ decision which will be upheld as a final policy in relation to the use of the word “Allah” by non-Muslims in Malaysia,” he said. – Malay Mail