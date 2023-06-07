Premier: Sarawak govt committed to improving Dayak community living standard

KUCHING (June 7): The Sarawak government remains committed to improving the standard of living of the Dayak community, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In this regard, he urged the Dayak community to put strong emphasis on education as it is the key towards improving their life to be on par with other communities.

He also urged the community to utilise their lands to its utmost potential as to give them a good return.

“One thing we have to acknowledge is that the Dayaks have the land, and we must monetise the land through technology, and then we hope that we also give emphasis on education as only with knowledge can we change our life and have a better future.

“We are blessed with assets such as land so use them to increase other assets for theDayak community.

“Congratulations to the Dayak community for being able to work together with us (state government) and of course we have approaches to uplift the Dayak community similar to other communities. Whatever income we have we will give it back to the people,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech during the grand Gawai Dayak 2023 celebration held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) tonight.

On the event, Abang Johari said it is part of the cultures found in the Land of the Hornbills that Sarawakians, especially the Dayaks, must safeguard.

“Despite (from) different backgrounds, beliefs and religions, we have the same concept, ‘cubit kanan, kiri sakit, cubit kiri, kanan sakit’. This is Sarawak, you touch one you touch all, meaning we will defend ourselves for the sake of the future of Sarawak,” he said.

The event, which was attended by over 1,800 invited guests, was made merrier with several singing and dance performances on stage.

Other interesting activities include ‘Gendang Pampat’ showcase; performances by local artistes Ricky El, Melissa Francis, Rozzie Mila and Eddie Kuwing; and also the recital of ‘Biau Pengabang’ (words of prayer to seek blessing for the event) by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) head of training, quality management and research Dr Charlie Dundang.

There was also a parade of traditional costumes by the men and women representing the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu and other native communities.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud led the ‘Nyeradak Ai Pengayu’ (Gawai toast), together with the dignitaries and all guests at the event.

Also present were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, Deputy Premier cum organising committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang.