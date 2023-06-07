Premier: Update existing Ordinances in keeping with S’wak sustainable energy initiative

KUCHING (June 7): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has instructed the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication to study and update existing Ordinances to ensure they are in line with the state’s sustainable energy initiative.

“The state attorney-general can have a look at it and what amendments are needed for our Ordinances (with regard to the sustainable energy initiative),” he told a press conference after opening a Green Energy Symposium and Exhibition 2023 held at Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs) in Santubong today.

He said this after a reporter asked whether the Net Energy Metering scheme rolled out by Sarawak Energy would allow solar photovoltaic (PV) system installed on houses to generate electricity that covers 100 per cent of a household’s consumption.

Currently, the PV system’s capacity of 20kWp for 3-phase system is only allowed to generate energy not exceeding 75 per cent of the average consumption for the past 12 months.

The Net Energy Metering scheme is a billing mechanism, whereby excess solar energy generated from the PV system, will be sold back to the energy company and be used to offset the next electricity bill.