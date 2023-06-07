Rector: New St Peter’s Catholic church Padungan expected to be completed by Oct 2024

KUCHING (June 7): The new St Peter’s Catholic church building in Padungan, which incorporates semi-gothic architecture, is now 70 per cent completed and expected to be fully completed by October 2024, said its rector Rev Fr Vincent Chin.

According to Chin, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching hopes for an official opening between Christmas 2024 to the beginning of 2025.

“Upon completion of this RM38 million upgraded facility, it would stand as a prominent landmark in the Kuching landscape, enhancing the claim of Kuching as a city of unity and religious harmony,” Chin told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He shared that when he first sought approval from then Archbishop of Kuching, the Most Revd Datuk John Ha, to build a new church, he specifically said that it must first and foremost look like a church.

He cited the old building of St Joseph’s Cathedral in Kuching, as an example of a church with semi-gothic style of architecture with stained glass windows, which was demolished in October 1968 due to structural integrity issues.

As for the design, Chin added that six architects, who are parishioners, were tasked to design a gothic church and thus produced six different designs which were displayed on the church’s notice board for parishioners to choose from.

“The new church building which will be a great tourist attraction when completed due to the design having pointed spires, ogival arches, flying buttresses, ribbed vaults, rose windows, stained glass, special floor tiles, and a bell tower seating more than a 1,000 worshippers – double the current capacity,” he said.

Thus far, Chin said that St Peter’s Church has raised close to RM12 million and are awaiting on the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) to assist them by a matching grant of RM19 million.

The first phase of the project being the columbarium has since been completed, housing more than 5,000 urns in 35 blocks with car and motorcycle parking spaces approved for 306 and 78 spaces respectively.

The second phase being the new church building followed by the third phase being the parish centre and hostel blocks, to be finalised upon the building’s completion.

“We hope to restore the current St Peter’s Church as a historical site as currently, the old church building’s ‘bako’ (mangrove) timber pilings are rotting and affecting the foundation supporting the old church,” said Chin when speaking on the future of the old St Peter’s church at Padungan.