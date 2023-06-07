RTM Kuching to host two-day Gawai Dayak Bazaar

KUCHING (June 7): RTM Sarawak will hold a Gawai Dayak Bazaar in collaboration with the Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) and Department of Agriculture.

It will be held at the RTM Kuching Gate C parking bay tomorrow and Friday from 9am to 8pm daily.

“Members of the public are welcome to the bazaar. There will also be several side programmes held on these two days,” said an organising committee spokesperson today.

At 9.30am tomorrow, there will be a community sports event in the RTM Sarawak badminton hall.

From 2.30pm till 3.30pm tomorrow, RTM Sarawak’s three radio stations – SARAWAKfm, WAIfm Iban, and REDfm English – will record the ‘Jiran Sekampung’ programme in connection with the broadcaster’s 69th anniversary celebration, while at 4pm SARAWAKfm will record the ‘Kamek Sayang’ programme.

This will be followed by an open karaoke session on the main stage from 7pm till 10pm.

On Friday, there will be Zumba and mass aerobics at 8am followed by an SDNU recruitment drive at 9am.

From 12.30pm till 2.30pm on Friday, WAIfm Iban will hold a walk-in audition for potential comedians for its ‘Tembawai Kanyuk’ and ‘Piecemeal’ programmes.

The main highlight on Friday will be the Ngabang Gawai programme at 3.30pm.

Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom will be the event’s guest of honour, while SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom and RTM Sarawak broadcasting director Nasrul Hakim Md Noh are special invited guests.

There will also be a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Radio Sarawak’s 69th anniversary.

Several popular Dayak music artistes will perform.

Invited guests will then proceed to Rumah SDNU for SDNU’s Gawai Dayak 2023 celebration.

Dr Rundi, who is Kemena assemblyman, will be officiating at the dinner, which will conclude with the Ngetas Ranyai and Ngiling Tikai ceremonies.