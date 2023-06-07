Tugboat, barge detained for not having domestic shipping licence

KUCHING (June 7): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on Sunday detained a tugboat and barge in Tanjung Po waters for violating the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

Sarawak MMEA director First Admiral (M) Zin Azman Md Yunus said the tugboat was flagged down for inspection by MMEA personnel during a routine patrol in the area.

“The captain of the tugboat failed to produce a valid Domestic Shipping Licence document.

“The tugboat and barge were then escorted to the Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex (Komtas) jetty in Muara Tebas for further investigation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zin Azman also said that checks on the crew of nine foreigners found them all to be with valid documents.

The nine comprised four Indonesians and five Indians aged between 26 and 49, he added.

He also said the maritime community can report suspicious activities or emergencies at sea to the MMEA operations centre on 082-432544 or 010-7728909.