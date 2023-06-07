Uggah: Dayak community seeking good news from PM under Malaysia Madani concept

KUCHING (June 7): The Dayak community is hoping for good news from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim under the Malaysia Madani concept during tonight’s state Gawai Dayak Celebration at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the Prime Minister would hopefully also share his plans for the state’s future development.

“We are indeed very honoured and very blessed, and we hope he will give us the message, good news to the Dayak community in Sarawak with his Malaysia Madani concept, as well as the way forward in the development of Sarawak,” Uggah said during the final rehearsal for the celebration yesterday.

“Tonight, the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) will also be speaking and he will of course tell the Dayak community on the way forward for the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, because the Dayak community is also very much committed in supporting the government and participating in the government’s programme to make sure that they will be able to keep pace with the rest of the community.”

Uggah said the high-level event was a great honour for the state’s Dayak community as it will showcase the Dayak culture through costumes, traditional dances, as well as the Kumang Gawai and Keling contestants from throughout Sarawak.

Tonight’s by-invitation dinner is expected to be attended by 1,680 guests, not only from the Dayak community but also those from other races, who will sit together to celebrate Gawai Dayak, said Uggah.

“The spirit of unity will give them the opportunity to gain further insight into our culture, traditions, beliefs, and our way of life,” he said.

He shared that besides the dinner, this year’s Gawai celebration also includes the Niti Daun parade involving 80 troupes dressed in Dayak warrior costumes, who will parade from the Tun Jugah Foundation Building to the Kuching Waterfront on June 17, as well as the Gawai Bazaar on June 16-24 at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) community hall grounds.

On calls for Gawai Dayak to be gazetted a national public holiday, he said the matter needs to be discussed with the government.

“We don’t want to make it an issue, there will be a time for everything and discussion and other matters,” he said.