Upcoming MoU to mark collaboration on human capital devt in semiconductors, chip design

KUCHING (June 7): A programme set to develop human capital and foster local talent in the field of semiconductors and chip design for Sarawak is set to be launched this September by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development.

According to Sarawak Microelectronics Design (SMD) Semiconductor chief executive officer Shariman Jamil, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchange with the programme stakeholders will take place at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here next week, with the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expected to attend and witness the ceremony.

The ‘Sarawak Digital Economy Transformation: Talent Development in Semiconductors and Chip Design Programme’ will be implemented by local training institutions, namely the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) and Sarawak Skills, with support from Sarawak Research Development Council (SRDC), Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) and Yayasan Sarawak.

The certificates will be issued by SMD Semiconductor’s partners: Melexis from Belgium, X-Fab from Germany, and Synopsys from the USA.

“The objective is to produce 500 professionals, with guaranteed job placements, by 2027.

“Semiconductors are classified under the manufacturing sector, which is among the six sectors outlined in the State Talent Development Masterplan. This sector will play a crucial role in Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” said Shariman in a press statement yesterday.

SMD Semiconductor is Sarawak’s own innovative chip design and technology solution provider.

It is taking part in the two-day ‘Green Energy Symposium and Exhibition 2023’ here, which opens today (June 7).

In this regard, Shariman viewed the participation as ‘a strategic move, aligning with Sarawak’s Strategic Goals 2023-2027 and reflecting SMD Semiconductor’s commitment into driving sustainable development in the region’.

“I believe this participation will attract relevant stakeholders to collaborate with SMD Semiconductor in order to meet the ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals and the ongoing shift towards green technology.

“We need to innovate new business cases, products and applications that meet the stakeholders’ unique requirements and, most importantly, focus on sustainable solutions.

“SMD Semiconductor’s team of engineers and designers are experts in all aspects of Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) design. With their knowledge of the latest tools and technologies, we believe we can develop end-to-end solutions that are efficient and cost-effective.”

Meanwhile, Shariman will deliver a talk for the ‘Parallel Session’ at Centexs multi-purpose hall on June 8, scheduled to commence at 2.30pm.

His presentation is titled ‘Reimagining Sarawak Sustainable Digital Future’.

“This engagement is also crucial as we aim to attract investors, stakeholders, as well as young Sarawakians to actively participate in preparing Sarawak’s ecosystem for and positioning Sarawak as one of the leading IC (integrated circuit) design hubs in this region,” he added.