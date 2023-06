KUALA LUMPUR (June 7): A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale hit Semporna in Sabah at 7.39pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said the quake struck at a depth of three kilometres.

“Tremors were felt around Semporna. MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation,” the statement read. – Bernama