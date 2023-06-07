Young blood needed to help shape Malaysian fishing industry’s future

SEKINCHAN (June 7): Pantai Redang has become a popular weekend getaway for Malaysians who are here for shot scenes at some of the picturesque spots near the beach.

The breathtaking sunset at the beach is a sight to behold as it paints the sky with magnificent colours, while the calm and peaceful ambience is perfect for enjoying the sound of waves crashing onto the shore.

The quaint little town of Sekinchan in Sabak Bernam, Selangor, about 1 ½ to two-hour drive from Kuala Lumpur, is a treasure trove of sights and is famous for its spectacular scenery of lush padi fields and fresh seafood.

Bagan, the main fishing village here is located along the river and a small seaport not far away from the town. Numerous fishing boats are seen returning to harbour in the early afternoon to unload their catch.

The old jetty near Pantai Redang is also an attraction for fishing enthusiasts who are there to hone their skills by catching smaller fish in the area. Most visitors to Sekinchan come for the seafood and there are plenty of good seafood restaurants to choose from.

We sat by the jetty enjoying the moments, with the sun hot upon our skin and with the smell of the salt air – notwithstanding the fishy odour – filling our nose and lungs.

“We are really busy here and tides do matter for us. In the morning when the water slowly rises up over the shore, fishing boats will harbour and are moored with the pillars of the jetty. They have to leave the jetty before the low tide at midday,” the owner of a fresh seafood outlet near the old jetty at Bagan Sekinchan, Quah Kin Hee, 63, told Bernama.

The former fisherman started his seafood business and selling souvenir items at the jetty over the last 10 years after retirement and he no long goes out to sea for his fishing expedition.

Born and bred in Bagan Sekinchan, Quah, who has been involved in the fishing industry over the last 30 years, said in the past, fishing as an occupation was mainly dominated by the local community and inherited from their ancestors.

“In those days, sons would usually follow their fathers for fishing in the sea, as not many folks could afford to go to school while their daughters would help their mothers out by sewing fishing nets besides doing household chores.

“However, the younger generation today can now afford to pursue their higher education and are often reminded not to follow in the footsteps of their parents with relatively low income, and hence, many have migrated to the city.

“Those who stayed behind are my generation who are still fishermen and preserve the traditional fishing knowledge and making weather predictions based on wind direction and water tides and the moon (Tides are very long-period waves that move through the ocean in response to the forces exerted by the moon and sun),” he added.

Ancestral practices

Quah’s words hold water and are supported by data from the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) which shows that of a total of 51,608 registered fishermen in Malaysia, only 24.9 per cent are those aged between 15 and 40 years old as at 2020.

According to LKIM, the proportion of young fishermen within this age group declined from 26.5 per cent in 2019 to 24.9 per cent during the same period in 2020.

LKIM attributed the situation to the declining number of youth in the fisheries sector over a period of 10 years, drawing more foreign fishermen to fill in the vacuum.

Quah said nearly 80 per cent of fishermen in Bagan Sekinchan are foreigners mainly from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia.

“Our youth are no longer interested to follow in their parents’ footsteps to go out fishing as other fishermen.

“They would rather hire foreign fishermen who are skilled in fishing practices compared to local fishermen.

“The foreign fishermen are highly skilled given their experience in facing the challenges of rough seas and massive waves back home, and they are skilful boat handlers with the resilience to work long hours,” he added.

Based on statistics from the Department of Fisheries (DoF) as at April 2023, a total of 12,603 foreign fishermen are with Temporary Employment Visit Passes (PLKS) under Section 60K, Employment Act 1955 nationwide.

(According to DOF, it is mandatory for foreign fishing crew to have full PLKS starting Jan 1, 2022, to prevent the sea from being used by foreigners to enter the country).

Greener pastures

Homestay owner Oscar Lee, 36, who is the third generation from a family of fishermen, said since young, his parents wanted their relatives to drive home the point that they should not make fishing their source of livelihood.

“They would always remind us that this job is dangerous, but the younger generation has a choice to escape the vicious cycle of poverty through education and improve their socio-economic wellbeing.

“That’s the reason why most fishermen in this village are elderly citizens, with only one or two in the 30s, but they are a rare sight,” he added.

An executive director of a private company, who prefers to be named as Johan, 50, and who is also a fisherman’s son, said the fisheries industry in the country is still based on the traditional concept, a far cry from the developed world which is making rapid technological progress in the sector.

“Boats and vessels should be equipped with the latest navigation safety systems, and not merely having life jackets and fire extinguishers.

“Besides safety training for fishermen, more should be done to attract the youth to venture into the fisheries industry, such as through upgrading existing assets with the latest technology,” he added.

3D stigma

Earlier reports said that Malaysia is the biggest seafood consumers in the world, which reflects the fisheries’ key role in the domestic food supply chain.

However, most fishermen are middle-aged groups who have been engaged in the industry since they were young, besides foreigners.

Today’s youth generally shun employment opportunities from 3D (dangerous, dirty and difficult) industries despite the various initiatives implemented by the government to boost the fisheries industry in the country.

The initiatives include the Fishermen’s Subsistence Allowance (ESHN), management of Fishermen’s Diesel and Petrol Subsidy Scheme, Fishermen Fund Loan, Special Fishermen Housing Project and Fishermen’s Safety Protection Scheme.

However, only 11.17 per cent of young fishermen have generally benefitted from all the initiatives launched by the government through LKIM and the Fisheries Department, according to a 2020 report from the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi).

Mardi has conducted a survey on 71 young fishermen aged 15-40 years old who were selected at random as respondents from 25 Regional Fishermen’s Associations in the coastal areas of Peninsular Malaysia in 2020.

According to the report on ‘Youth perception and effectiveness of the Government’s Stimulus Package in the Malaysian Fisheries Industry’, 50.7 per cent of respondents were satisfied, while 49.3 per cent were not satisfied with the government’s initiatives for fishermen.

Proposals

Throughout the report, Mardi also pointed out the challenges might have contributed to the lack of youth involvement in the fisheries industry, namely difficulties in getting technical assistance, inadequate support, and bureaucratic problems.

Although the government agencies are directly involved in fisheries training programmes, it argued that the initiatives are not comprehensive and do not focus on the needs of youth.

The report said that thus, to attract young people to join the fishing industry, the government should promote fishing as an entrepreneurship activity that generates good income and provides financial security.

It proposed that more incentives should be extended to those who are keen to start a career as fish-based entrepreneurs, especially for deep-sea fishing activities, aquaculture venture, and processing industries that promise higher incomes.

The report also highlighted bureaucracy issues, such as delays in approving licence renewals or new applications, which are areas of concern among young fishermen.

Therefore, the agencies involved need to be more attentive to the problems involving youth as such problems will diminish their interest in venturing into this industry, it added.

“The government also needs to examine all the programmes and initiatives that have been implemented, besides redesigning special programmes that can attract youth to join the industry and sustain the existing young fishermen,” Mardi said.

Source of income

Meanwhile, a fresh seafood trader Ahmad Faris Mohd Bakri, 30, said the government should introduce new initiatives to encourage youth to be actively engaged in the fisheries industry.

Awareness and knowledge on the fisheries and agricultural sectors’ economic potential should be inculcated at the secondary school level to generate interest among the new generation towards the fisheries sector.

“Young people who hold the key to creating a better future should be motivated instead of being ashamed to venture into whatever fields including fisheries,” he added.

Ahmad Faris however does not rule out the possibility that the younger generation’s lack of interest in the fisheries industry is because the agricultural sector takes the bigger share of government assistance.

“Why not provide as much assistance and facilities to the fisheries sector to attract youth who aspire to be fishing entrepreneurs,” he said.

The various skills, knowledge and experience acquired over the years by the older generation of fishermen, such as their ability to predict wind direction based on the moon, should not go to waste, he added.

“These are priceless skills which should be treasured by the country’s fishermen especially the younger generation. The onus is on today’s youth to continue the fishing legacy, lest it will fall into the hands of foreign fishermen. The fact that domestic demand for seafood which is on the rise bodes well for the fisheries industry,” he added. — Bernama

This report was made possible through the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The contents do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States Government.