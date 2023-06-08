27 St Joseph’s Private SPM 2022 candidates achieve straight A’s

KUCHING (June 8): A total of 27 candidates from St Joseph’s Private Secondary School here scored straight A’s in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022.

This included one student who obtained 10A+ and 1A, as well as another who scored 9A+ and 1A.

There were also 11 students who scored all A’s and 1B, whereas 62 students achieved B or better results in all subjects.

A total of 159 students from the school sat for SPM 2022 in February and March this year.

St Joseph’s Private Secondary School acting principal Father Stanley Goh congratulated candidates on their commendable performance in the examination despite enduring years of disruption to their education due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m very proud of how our students have been able to rise above all the challenges that they faced in their years of school to do well.

“The Josephian spirit of courage and wisdom was shown by all of them as they managed to meet the challenges head-on while learning and growing in the process,” he said in a statement.

He also thanked the dedicated teachers who so ably accompanied the students through all their years in the school.

“Teachers do so much more than teach and impart knowledge as they are a constant source of strength and encouragement for our students, especially during the difficult times of the pandemic.

“As we congratulate our students, we also extend much gratitude to all teachers for all that they are,” said Goh.