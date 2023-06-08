344 Sabah candidates obtain excellent grades in all subjects

KOTA KINABALU (June 8): One per cent or 344 of the total 34,461 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 candidates in Sabah obtained excellent grades A+, A and A- in all subjects.

In announcing the 2022 SPM examination results at SMK Agama here on Thursday, Deputy Director of the State Education Department, Mohd Zaini Yanin, said 3,155 candidates obtained at least grade C in all subjects while 12,026 passed all the subjects making it a total of 36.96 per cent.

“SM Sains Sabah Kota Kinabalu emerged as the best school followed by SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu, SMK Agama Tun Ahmadshah Kota Kinabalu, SM Sains Lahad Datu, SMK St Micheal Penampang, SMA Al-Irsyadiah Marakau Ranau, SMK Perempuan Sandakan, SMK Agama Tun Juhar, SM Islamiah Tawau and SMK St Patrick Tawau.

“Meanwhile, candidates from 18 schools are all eligible to receive the 2022 SPM certificate,” he said.

The National Average Grade (GPN) for Sabah candidates in 2022 SPM is 5.22 compared to 5.35 on 2021.

According to Zaini, eight urban schools and 19 rural scools recorded the most improvement.

The eight urban schools are SMK Perempuan Kota Kinabalu, SM Maktab Sabah Kota Kinabalu, SMK Tiong Hua Sandakan, SMK Perempuan Sandakan, SMK Tawau, SMK Jalan Apas Tawau, SMK Pasir Putih Tawau and SMK Kitingan Tawau.

The rural schools are SMK Membakut, SMK Membakut II, SMK Sook Keningau, SMK Sikuati Kudat, SMK Abdul Rahim Kudat, SMK Lok Yuk Kudat, SMK Banggi Kudat, SMK Sepulot Nabawan, SMK Bongawan, SMK Kimanis, SMK Bongkol Potas, SM Agama Al-Irsyadiah Marakau Ranau, SMK Matupang Jaya Ranau, SMK St Mary Sandakan, SMK Datuk Panglima Haji Jakarullah Semporna, SMK Datuk Panglima Abdullah Semporna, SMK Wallace Bay Tawau, SMK Chinta Mata Tenom and SMK Tun Fuad Stephens Tuaran.

Arief Syafiq Ajie Prasastie from SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu is the best student after obtaining 12 As (8A+, 3A, 1A-).

The second son of medical doctor parents expressed his appreciation towards his family members, teachers and friends for helping him to obtain the excellent results.

“I believe everyone played their part in making sure I have the best access to the best education in school. I am glad I stick to my plan, focusing on studies although it was not easy, but it’s worth the effort,” he said to reporters after the results announcement.

Arief also said he is planning to further studies in medical science. He is interested to go to the Middle East and aspires to become a skin specialist.

Meanwhile, five students from SM Islamiah Tawau were announced as the best students for obtaining at least 8A+. They are Danish Shahrin Mohd Hussin, Nur Damia Hasanuddin, Nur Faziratul Ain Kasim, Nur Hazimah Hamzah and Farzana Nur Haziyah Daud.

Nurhazimah, who was accompanied by her mother Norsimah Abd Hajari, 43, during the announcement on Thursday, said she was surprised when announced as one of the best students for the whole Sabah.

“I am not that good in Maths. In fact, I failed the subject a few times. I was also often absent from school because I often fell sick.

“But one thing that I always do, is to keep trying and never say never. I felt exhausted all the time but I stick to all revisions given by the teachers,” said Nurhazimah who obtained 8A+ and 3A.

During the announcement, six special need students were announced as best students. They are Hannah C.

Kissol from SMK Stella Maris Kota Kinabalu who obtained 7As, Hafizi Ilham Shah Hassim from SMK Tungku Lahad Datu 7As, 1B, 1C, Santriana Zeta Ronny Verus from SMK Badin Tuaran 6As, 1E, Nurhashazwany Jakariah from SMK Stella Maris 6As, 1B, Dayang Nur Arinah Awang Ahmad from SMK Perempuan Kota Kinabalu 5As, 2Bs, 1C, 1D and Muhammad Nabil Izzat Mohammad Talip from SMK Tansau Penampang 5As, 1B.