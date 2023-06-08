70-year-old killed while trying to cross road in Petra Jaya 

KUCHING (June 8): A 70-year-old man died after he was knocked down by a car at Jalan Datuk Haji Daud Bin Abdul Rahman, Petra Jaya around 10.50am today.

According to sources, prior to the accident, the deceased from Kampung Bungey, Debak had stopped his car on the left side of the main road heading towards Matang Jaya.

He then exited the vehicle and is believed to have been trying to cross the road when he was knocked down by the car, which was heading towards Kuching.

Medical personnel from Sarawak General Hospital pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The police have been contacted for more information.