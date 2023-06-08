Abdul Halim gives another outstanding performance

KOTA KINABALU (June 8): Abdul Halim Mohammad is in rich vein of form.

The Sabah’s national Para swimmer produced yet another outstanding performance at the Morodok Techo Aquatic Centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia when he won the men’s 50m Freestyle (S8) gold yesterday.

Halim achieved the feat in style too after setting a new ASEAN Para Games (APG) record with his winning time of 27.62s.

Pham Thanh Dat of Vietnam and Patchara Singhmahon of Thailand settled for silver and bronze with their times of 29.05s and 29.24s respectively.

The latest victory saw Halim collect his fifth gold in the 12th edition of the Games, having also earlier won the men’s 100m Freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 50m backstroke as well as the 200m Individual Medley achieved late Wednesday.

He has also set two new meet records with the first was achieved in the 50m backstroke event in 34.44s and followed by his feat in the 50m freestyle event.

Halim’s other medal was a bronze won in the men’s 4x100m medley, where fellow Sabahan Jaflee Jikol was also a member of the national quartet.

Meanwhile, Sabah Para athletes have contributed 13 golds, eight silvers and four bronzes as of 5pm on the penultimate day of the Games yesterday.

Sabah’s additional medal winners from late Wednesday and yesterday were gold from Doriah Poulus (women’s javelin – F44); silver from Henrolee Wong (men’s discus – F37) Brenda Anellia Larry (women’s Breaststroke – SB4); and a bronze from Ethan Khoo (men’s 50m Freestyle – S14).