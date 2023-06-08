Afternoon fire destroys wooden house in Sematan, no casualties

KUCHING (June 8): A single-storey wooden house at Kampung Tanah Hitam, Sematan, was totally destroyed by fire around 1pm today.

Lundu police chief DSP Damataries Lautin said no injuries were reported in the incident.

“Police have also not detected any signs of foul play,” said Damataries, adding that the cause of the fire was still under investigation by the Fire and Rescue Department.

He said a woman, 70, the only occupant of the house then, managed to escape to safety.

She said she was outside the house when she smelt something burning coming from the kitchen.

She checked and saw thick smoke emitting from the kitchen.

“The woman said her granddaughter, 16, was still at school when the fire broke out,” said Damataries.

The fire was eventually extinguished by firefighters from the Lundu fire station.