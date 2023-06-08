Back after seven-year hiatus, Iban classic songs in search of new talents

KUCHING (June 8): Twenty contestants including those from as far as Kuala Lumpur and Indonesia have signed up for the auditions of ‘Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023’.

The competition’s organising chairman Isa Lee, in stating this yesterday, said the first audition for the Iban Classic Songs Star will be held this Saturday (June 10), followed by the second and third auditions on June 17 and June 24.

The three auditions will be held at Kaban Music Production (KMP) Studio near Aeroville, Jalan Stutong Baru here from 9am to 6pm on the dates mentioned, he said.

“Entries for Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 are still open and on a walk-in basis, whereby contestants can sing using karaoke or minus-one music, acapella or with the guitar during the audition,” said Isa, who is the chairman of the Persatuan Anak Seni Iban Malaysia (Pasima).

“Participants are to come in casual, smart attire for the audition,” he said, while adding that the choice of songs for the audition is not only limited to classic Iban songs as the jury’s main initial focus will be more on the participants’ vocals.

“The auditions will decide who will qualify into the semi-final, whereby results will be announced after the third round of the audition,” he noted.

The Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban which was first held in 2012 and later in 2016, had produced some successful recording artistes, most notably Eisner Nala Jackson and Tony Rumpang, who both won the competition in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

Back after a seven-year hiatus, the competition is open to all lovers of Iban music, regardless of ethnicity or nationality and must be 17 to 45 years of age.

For the semi-final, he said the competition will take place sometime in August, whereby it is compulsory for the 15 semi-finalists to sing classic Iban songs from the 60s era to the 90s.

The final, he added, is tentatively set on Oct 28, where the 10 finalists will be accompanied by a live band.

“We hope this competition will gain support from all parties as this could be the best platform to forge national unity, as it is open to all races and nationalities as long as they sing the Iban songs,” Isa said.

“Contestants who fail to qualify for the semi-final round can still stand a chance to be offered a recording contract if they have the potential.

“The most important thing is the right attitude to go far in the music industry and it is a bonus if they can compose songs and music,” he added.

The nine recording companies that are involved in this competition are Kaban Music Production, Twin Tone Production, OCH Sound Production, Gilson Production, Accoustic Studio 2.0, Hallvards Media Works, Wave Max Production, Assapai Music Production and Kumang Sangon Music Production.