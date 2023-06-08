Better results for SPM candidates in S’wak as 684 score straight A’s

KUCHING (June 8): A total of 684 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 students in Sarawak achieved at least an A- in all subjects taken.

State Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad said this was an improvement compared to the SPM 2021 results.

“Of the 32,810 candidates who sat the SPM examination, a total of 684 candidates (2.08 per cent) obtained excellent results (grades A+, A, and A-) in all subjects compared to 596 candidates (1.80 per cent) in 2021. This shows an increase of 0.28 per cent,” he said when announcing the results at SMK Green Road here today.

He said Sarawak’s SPM 2022 results had a lower National Average Grade (GPN), which indicates a better performance.

“The GPN SPM in 2022 for Sarawak improved compared to SPM 2021. The state recorded a GPN of 5.07 compared to 5.17 that was achieved in 2021,” he said.

He added the pass rate for those eligible to receive the SPM also improved from 88.29 per cent in 2021 to 91.22 per cent of candidates.

“Based on the SPM certification requirements set from 2013, candidates must obtain at least a pass in Malay and History subjects to be eligible to obtain an SPM certificate.

“The percentage of candidates eligible to receive an SPM certificate in 2022 rose by 2.93 per cent,” he said.

Azhar added out of 132 special needs candidates in the state, 74 were eligible to obtain the SPM 2022.

This accounted for 56.06 per cent of special educational needs candidates who sat for the exam last year.