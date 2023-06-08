Chinese solar manufacturing company told of Sarawak’s suitability for global expansion

KUCHING (June 8): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan recently promoted Sarawak as a suitable location to an undisclosed solar manufacturing company from China that wishes to expand its base of operations.

The Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment said the company plans to expand outside Mainland China to cater to increasing demand from the global market.

A press statement said Awang Tengah promoted Sarawak as the location for its production as the state already has an ecosystem established in Sama Jaya and Samalaju.

“Sarawak is strategically a destination for investors to penetrate regional and global markets. This potential project is in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy, which is driven by data and technology,” he said in a statement issued today.

Awang Tengah is currently in China and had visited the company’s premises, where it produces a wide range of product lines for residential, commercial, and industrial users.

Among those in his entourage were Deputy Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh; Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais; Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi; and Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi.