Early morning fire damages Petra Jaya house used for storage

KUCHING (June 8): A house that was used as a store for a catering company at Kampung Cenderawasih Semerah Padi, Jalan Depo in Petra Jaya here was 80 per cent damaged by a fire around 2.20am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the heat from the fire also affected an adjacent house, causing around 20 per cent damage.

Both houses, which measured around 148 square metres each, were unoccupied when the fire broke out.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya station, who managed to stop the fire from spreading.

Bomba also reported that the fire damaged the tarpaulin canvas on a lorry and a pick-up truck parked in front of the premises.

Firefighters wrapped up the operation at 4.15am after ensuring that the fire would not reignite.

Bomba has yet to establish the cause of the fire or the total value of damages.