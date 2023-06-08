Five nabbed in Serian for allegedly robbing teen boy

KUCHING (June 8): Police arrested five suspects, including a teenage girl, yesterday for allegedly robbing a 19-year-old male victim on Monday (June 5).

Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said in a statement the victim was robbed by the roadside near Kampung Lintang, Jalan Kuching-Serian around 4.50pm.

“Prior to the robbery, the male victim was contacted by the 17-year-old female suspect, who wanted to sell him a silver bracelet,” said Aswandy.

He said the victim agreed to meet the girl at the specified location.

However, upon the victim’s arrival at the location, he was set on by four male suspects, aged 22 to 29.

The suspects robbed the victim of RM550, a silver bracelet, a silver necklace, and a smartphone.

The victim lodged a police report on the day of the robbery, which led personnel from the district’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to arrest the suspects at different locations.

“Police also seized a car which was used during the robbery. Also recovered was the victim’s smartphone,” said Aswandy.

He further revealed that all the suspects have previous criminal records for robbery and drug-related offences.

“Drug tests on all of them also showed that they tested positive,” he added.

Police are investigating the case under Section 395 and Section 397 of the Penal Code.