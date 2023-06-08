Kapit SPM students catching up, produce good results

KAPIT (June 8): Selina Teo Jin Suen, Gibson Aaron Patrick and Audrieyana Yung have recently been announced as the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 top straight A’s scorers for SMK Kapit.

Selina who scored 10As, Gibson (8As) and Audrieyana (8As) are among the 291 SMK Kapit students who sat for the SPM 2022 examination.

Based on the School Average Grade (GPS), SMK Kapit scored a GPS of 5.04 in SPM 2022, an impressive improvement from the previous GPS of 5.19 in 2021 and GPS 5.17 in 2020.

Among other top scorers are Ivan Tzeng Hua Qing (9A 1B); Saviancia Kong Zi Ying (9A 1B); Wellkinson Teggong Nadie (8A 1B); Micheelle Injan Jamal (8A 3B); Amber Kong Tieng Shing (7A 3B); Nur Hamizah Muhammad Alwi (7A 1B); Beatrice Sandra Kanang (7A 1B); Elsson Anlmann Johnno (7A 1B); Joyce Tiam Jimmy (7A 1B) and Mathew Mike (7A 1B).

Also on top of the list are Lennard Pui Wei Heng (6A 3B); Emmalalisha Tazha Lester (6A 3B); Grace Wong Lee Lee (6A 2B); Jessie Johanna (6A 2B) and Emellin Challa Wan (5A 3B).

SMK Kapit principal Jeffery Lias, who made the announcement of the SPM results at the school hall here today, said 88.7 per cent of the 2022 candidates were eligible to receive certificates.

A total of 52 students of the school scored 5As and above, whereas another 49 scored at least 4As, he said.

“I wish to congratulate all the high achievers, teachers, staff, parents and all stakeholders for their collective efforts and commitment,” said Jeffery.

“I hope this concerted effort will continue, especially in helping our students who are sitting for this year’s SPM examination,” he added.

Senior assistant in-charge (Academic) Henry Wong, meanwhile, expressed pride of all the students’ achievements and advised them to pursue tertiary education, either at a college, university or at technical and vocational training institute.

Top scorer, Selina Teo, who was accompanied by her father Kapitan Teo Tien Chai, was optimistic on her future plan.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, Selina said that she had recently received an offer letter from Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR) University of Management and Technology to pursue a diploma in Computer Science.

“Computer science has been my favorite subject in school, and I’m leaving for Kuala Lumpur to register at TAR,” said the bright student, whose mother (Onn Ek Chien) is a school teacher at SJK(C) Hock Lam.

Gibson, meanwhile, was accompanied by his father Patrick Ibu who works as a policeman and mother Angela Nyantong, a housewife.